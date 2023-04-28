Assam: Amritpal Singh Writes Special Letter to Lawyer in Dibrugarh Jail

Amritpal Singh, the chief of the pro-Khalistan group 'Waris Punjab De,' on Thursday delivered a special letter to his lawyer inside the Dibrugarh Central Jail, outlining the formation of a special committee.
The committee, consisting of lawyers, will be responsible for conducting the upcoming judicial process, with no other group permitted to claim responsibility. On Thursday, a 12-member group, including family members of jailed Waris Punjab De activists, SGPC representatives, and lawyers, visited the detainees in jail.
The SGPC executive member Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka led the group and plans to challenge the arrests of Amritpal Singh and his associates under the National Security Act (NSA) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The SGPC has also facilitated travel arrangements and accommodations for the families of the detainees who lack resources. One family member from each of the NSA detainees will return to Punjab on Friday.
Further, in the letter Amritpal wrote that he is in 'chardi kala' (high spirits) in prison.
Singh handed over the letter written in Gurmukhi to Siyalka inside the prison, in which he said, "With the blessing of the Almighty, I am in 'chardi kala' here."
Referring to the cases registered against members of his outfit, Amritpal Singh accused the Punjab government of unleashing excesses and registering "several fake cases" against Sikhs.