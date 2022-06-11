Assam: ‘Anajori’ Award 2022 Announced

Socio-cultural organization ‘Anajori’ has announced the Anajori Award 2022.

This award is conferred on all persons who work for the development of literature, culture and social sectors in Assam.

The names of the achievers of the awards were announced by president Jayanta Hazarika and general secretary Alakesh Ranjan Bhattacharjya during a press conference held in Guwahati on Saturday.

Bishweshwar Hazarika has been awarded the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’. Bhabani Prasad Adhikari receives the ‘Trolukya Nath Goswami Memorial Enajari Award'.

The ‘Hemchandra Goswami Memorial Enajari Award’ was presented to Riju Hazarika for his outstanding contribution to Assamese short story literature.

The ‘Harinath Sharma Memorial Anajari Award’ has been conferred on Edris Ali for his outstanding contribution to song literature.

The 'Ratan Lahak Memorial Enajari Award' will be presented to prominent singer Rajen Gohain for his outstanding contribution to the field of music.

Indra Bania Memorial Enajari Award was presented to Assamese actress Purnima Saikia.

Meanwhile, the 'Charu Gohain Memorial Enajari Award' has been conferred on Anirban Das, classical music practitioner.

Brajen Kuli, a silent practitioner of Miching literature and culture was presented the Pranit Baruah Enajori award.

Special Anajori Award has been given to Kandarpa Mahanta, Dinesh Methi, Niranjan Bayan and Narendra Ba.

According to general secretary Alakesh Ranjan Bhattacharjya, the awards will be presented at a ceremony to be held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on July 24.