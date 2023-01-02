Assam: Angry Mob Sets Dumper On Fire After BJP Worker Dies In Accident

Tensions prevailed in Assam’s Cachar after a BJP worker died after being hit by a dumper on Sunday night, triggering anger among locals.
According to information, the accident occurred when a speeding dumper carrying sand collided head-on with a vehicle which was driven by the BJP worker.
The deceased has been identified as Sohail Ahmed. He was rushed to the Silchar Medical College Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Following the incident, angry locals battered the dumper vehicle torched the dumper as the situation got heated up over the death. Police officials later reached the scene and brought the situation under control.
The incident was reported from Udharbond area of the district.
Earlier today, two people were killed in a road mishap, while another person was injured in Assam’s Charaideo.
The major accident took place at Dhamdhuli village near Tenga Pukhuri. According to reports, a motorcycle and a scooty collided head-on resulting in the accident.