Assam: Animal Activist Vineet Bagaria Found Dead at his Dibrugarh Residence

Noted young animal activist Vineet Bagaria was found dead at his residence on Thursday (July 7) at Shandi Mandir Road in Dibrugarh.

Police said that he was found unconscious by his family members at his room and took him to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Additional SP (HQ) Bitul Chetia said, “Right now, we cannot say anything because investigation is at preliminary state. It might be a case of suicide but after the post-mortem report come in it will be clear whether it is suicide or anything else.”

He said, “It might be a case of abatement of suicide because for last several days he was threatened by one Baidullah Khan and Sanjay Sharma. We are investigating the case and very soon things will be clear.”

His family members have filed a case of abetment of suicide against Baidullah Khan.

Sources said that for last several years there has been a clash going on between Vineet’s family and Baidullah Khan.

Vineet’s father has given a space to Sanjay Sarma to run a business but he had given the space to Baidullah Khan, stated reports.

After few days, Baidullah Khan open a motorcycle spare parts shop at the allotted space.

Neighbours claimed that the locals in the area were disturbed due to the motorcycle repairing shop.

Vineet was a co-founder of Animal Welfare People (AWP) and has been relentlessly working for stray dogs.

During Covid-19 pandemic he and his team provided food to the stray dogs in Dibrugarh, Assam.