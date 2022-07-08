1996 Assault Case: Actor-Politician Raj Babbar Gets 2 Yrs Jail Term

Actor-turned politician Raj Babbar has been awarded with two-year jail sentence in a case involving the assault of a polling officer. The FIR was lodged in Wazirganj police station on May 2, 1996 by the polling officer.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 8,500 on the Congress leader. Babbar has been convicted of obstruction of government work and assault.

The actor-turned politician was present in the court when the verdict was pronounced.

It may be mentioned that Raj Babbar was in Samajwadi Party at that time and was contesting the elections from Lucknow.

During the time of the elections, a verbal spat had broken out between the two which led to the assault. He was found guilty of roughing up a government officer during the 1996 Lok Sabha elections but got bail that time.

A police complaint was filed against Raj Babbar and Arvind Yadav against sections 143, 332, 353, 323, 504, 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Apart from the Representation of the People Act, the charge sheet was filed in court under the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

He was convicted for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty and three other offences.