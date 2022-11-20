Assam: Stage Set For Annual Folk Festival 'folkTea'

The annual folk festival of 'folkTea' is back on November 26-27 full with camping, folk music and spirituality as patrons flocking all over from India in a small tea garden at Pabhoi near Biswanath Chariali to be with the nature and taste the authentic folk music of Assam amidst lush green tea garden with majestic Himalayas on the background.

Besides all the major tribes and groups performing over two nights in most rustic environment, the Bauls are also coming from Shantiniketan in this festival, which has slowly but organically emerged as alternative form sustainable rural tea tourism as it gives a raw feel of being with the nature.

Held every year on the last weekend of November inside a STG, the guests are going to stay in the camps, home stays of the village as well as Hotels of Biswanath Chariali, said Debabrta Medhi, one of the orgainsers the event which is actually a community backed event. There are going to be no artifical lights, open air with no stage.

The struggling folk artists of Bodo, Mishing, Garo, tea tribes shall perform besides a Bhaona, a drama, Xatriya and the Bauls have been organised.

This year there will be a "Xaaj" tasting session also as entrepreneurs from all walks of life are expected to descend and enjoy this unique event.