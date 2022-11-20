Elon Musk Confirms Restoration Of Donald Trump's Twitter Account

Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account reappeared on Sunday after Elon Musk confirmed to reinstate his account.

Elon Musk on Sunday confirmed to reinstate Trump's Twitter account.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," tweeted Musk.

Vox Populi, Vox Dei, a Latin phrase meaning "the voice of the people is the voice of God."

Meanwhile, Trump's account reappeared on Twitter after Musk's announcement.

Trump's once-blocked Twitter account reappeared on the platform Saturday, minutes after company owner Elon Musk announced he was lifting the 22-month suspension on the former president over incitement of violence.

Twitter CEO Musk has put up a poll asking users of the microblogging website to vote on whether to reinstate the account of Trump, who was earlier subjected to a lifetime ban over incitement of violence.

"Reinstate former President Trump," the billionaire Twitter owner posted, with a chance to vote either yes or no. "Trump poll getting ~1M votes/hour," he said in a subsequent tweet.

As per the survey, slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll with 51.8 per cent voting in favour of reinstatement.

Trump had appeared less than keen earlier in the day.

"I don't see any reason for it," the former president said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting.

Trump, who on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024, praised Musk and said he had always liked him. But Trump also said Twitter suffered from bots, and fake accounts and that the problems it faced were "incredible".

Earlier in 2020, Trump's account was suspended in the wake of the January 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill following the US Presidental elections, resulting in legal troubles for the former US President.