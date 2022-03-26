Assam: Another Criminal Injured in Police Firing at Gohpur

In yet another incident, police opened fire at a criminal on Friday night at Gohpur in Assam. The criminal identified as Kamal Gogoi alias Pappu was arrested by Gohpur police on March 24 based on a phone recording.

According to police, Pappu sustained bullet injuries as he tried to escape custody. He was shot in the left leg. He was later admitted to Gohpur civil hospital for better medication.

Police also had an argument with the family members of Pappu when they came to take stock of Pappu’s health.

It is to be noted that the exact cause of the arrest of the person has not yet been ascertained.

