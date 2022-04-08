Assam: Another Drug Peddler Injured in Police Firing in Morigaon

Another drug peddler was injured in a police firing in Morigaon district in Assam on Thursday night after he allegedly tried to escape from police.

The injured has been identified as Jeherul Islam who was arrested from Moirabari on allegations of being a drug peddler.

According to reports, police has carried out an operation by taking Jeherul along with them. It has been said that Jeherul tried to escape from polie by jumping from the vehicle.

The accused just like several others tried to flee from police custody while being taken to a location where he was supposed to show hidden drugs.

As per the police, he was shot in the leg as he attempted to escape from the police.

The police said that he was chased for a while and as there was no option left, they had to resort to firing.

The accused was arrested with two others and seized drugs worth Rs. 3 crores.

Also Read: Assam: Massive Heroin Consignment Seized In Karimganj