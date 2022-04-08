Assam: Massive Heroin Consignment Seized In Karimganj

Massive quantities of narcotic substances were seized by Karimganj police in an anti-drug operation on Thursday conducted at Ishancherra in the Karimganj district of Assam.
The operation was conducted last night in Karimganj’s Ramkrishna Nagar in which huge quantities of heroin were recovered. Police also took four smugglers into custody during the operation.
The drugs were found hidden under body parts of a Tata Sumo vehicle. The massive consignment weighing 2.275 kilograms included 175 soap cases of heroin worth approximately Rs 18 crores in international markets.
Meanwhile, one of the detained smugglers was shot in an attempt to flee from custody. He has been identified as Hussain Ahmed, who sustained injuries in the firing.
Two of them have been identified as Hussain Ahmed Khan and Manirul Haque, infamous drug lords. The identities of the other two are yet to be established.
The consignment was coming from Aizawl in Mizoram, the Director General of Police (DGP) Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta informed in a tweet.
He wrote, “Assam Police continues to cause huge losses to the drug cartels, every single day! Yesterday was no different. Heroin worth at least Rs.18 Crores (2.275 KG) was seized by @karimganjpolice from RK Nagar PS.”
“The drug consignment was coming from Aizwal, carefully hidden in 4 secret chambers in a Tata Sumo. The vehicle along with 4 suspected paddlers have been detained so far,” he added.