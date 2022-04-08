Assam: Massive Heroin Consignment Seized In Karimganj

Massive quantities of narcotic substances were seized by Karimganj police in an anti-drug operation on Thursday conducted at Ishancherra in the Karimganj district of Assam.

The operation was conducted last night in Karimganj’s Ramkrishna Nagar in which huge quantities of heroin were recovered. Police also took four smugglers into custody during the operation.

The drugs were found hidden under body parts of a Tata Sumo vehicle. The massive consignment weighing 2.275 kilograms included 175 soap cases of heroin worth approximately Rs 18 crores in international markets.

Meanwhile, one of the detained smugglers was shot in an attempt to flee from custody. He has been identified as Hussain Ahmed, who sustained injuries in the firing.