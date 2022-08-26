Assam: Another Govt Employee Arrested on Bribery Charges

The team of Directorate Vigilance and Anti Corruption arrested another government employee for accepting bribe in Assam’s Karimganj district on Friday.

This is the second arrest on bribery charges made on the same day in two different districts.

The accused has been identified as Ranjan Goswami and is employed as Lat Mondal at Karimganj Sadar Circle office.

According to sources, he was accepting money for mutation of land of the complainant.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “Another one for the day. Sri Ranjan Goswami @ Chanchal, Lat Mondal Karimganj Sadar Circle has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for mutation of land of the complainant.”