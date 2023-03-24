Assam: Another Lat Mandal Arrested for Accepting Bribe

Continuing their crackdown on government employees demanding bribe, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam arrested another Lat Mandal on Friday.

The arrested Lat Mandal has been identified as Naba Choudhury. He was posted at the office of the circle officer of Sarupeta Revenue Circle in Barpeta district.

According to sources, Choudhury was arrested while he was accepting Rs 3,000 as bribe from the complainant. He was trapped and arrested red-handed by the officials of the anti-corruption cell at a restaurant in Bhawanipur.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar informed, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Naba Kr. Choudhury, Mandal, of Sarupeta Revenue Circle, Dist. Barpeta, after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant in a restaurant for processing of partition of his land.”