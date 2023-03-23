Another Lat Mandal Arrested On Bribery Charges In Assam

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday arrested the Lat Mandal of Thelamara Revenue Circle in Assam’s Sonitpur district on bribery charges.
The arrested Lat Mandal has been identified as Parag Borah, who is posted at O/O Circle Officer, Thelamara Revenue Circle.
According to the vigilance team, Borahwas trapped and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for processing of partition of his land.
Taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar informed, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Parag Borah, Lat Mandal of Thelamara Revenue Circle, Dist. Sonitpur after he accepted demanded bribe of Rs.15000/ from the complainant for processing of partition of his land.”
Earlier yesterday, Lat Mandals of Biswanath and Bagbor Revenue Circle were apprehended while accepting bribe money.
The two Lat Mandals have been identified as Lagan Basowar and Azahar Ali Ahmed, from Biswanath Revenue Circle and Baghbor Revenue circle respectively.
While Basowar accepted the bribe money from the complainant for mutation of his purchased plot of land, Ahmed took the bribe money for demarcation of the complainant’s land.
Notably, In Guwahati, the chief engineer at the office of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was also arrested for accepting a demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit.
The arrested chief engineer has been identified as Indrajit Bora.
So far this month, the vigilance team executed 11 successful trap operations and arrested 15 persons, Kumar informed.