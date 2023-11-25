Assam: Another Tragedy at Jal Jeevan Mission Site, 3 Injured as Water Tank Collapses

Yet another tragic incident was reported at a site of the Jal Jeevan Mission project in Assam, reports emerged on Saturday.
According to sources, this time three workers fell off after an under-construction water tank of the Jal Jeevan Mission project collapsed. The incident was reported at Merapani in Golaghat district.
The three workers reportedly sustained major injuries after the incident. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in a critical condition.
It may be mentioned that, earlier too, such incidents of negligence on the part of Jal Jeevan Mission project authorities have been reported in various places across Assam.
In the month of September, two workers died after accidentally falling into a deep tank filled with water while working at the project site at Hatichong locality in Nagaon district. The deceased workers were Amir Hussain and Saifuddin.
In October, a worker tragically lost his life after he accidentally fell from an under-construction water tank of the project at Nawboicha in Lakhimpur district. The deceased worker was Nitu Bordoloi, a resident of Morigaon district, sources said.
In the latest incident that occurred on Friday, two persons working under the project were electrocuted to death in Gogamukh. According to sources, the incident occurred when the two workers came in contact with an 11,000-volt electric wire while installing an electric post at the site at Mingmang in Gogamukh. As a result of this, the duo died on the spot, sources added. The two deceased workers are Kushal Chutia and Mukul Changmai, both hailing from Lakhimpur’s Ghilamara.