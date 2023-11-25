Assam: Another Tragedy at Jal Jeevan Mission Site, 3 Injured as Water Tank Collapses

It may be mentioned that, earlier too, such incidents of negligence on the part of Jal Jeevan Mission project authorities have been reported in various places across Assam.

In the month of September, two workers died after accidentally falling into a deep tank filled with water while working at the project site at Hatichong locality in Nagaon district. The deceased workers were Amir Hussain and Saifuddin.

In October, a worker tragically lost his life after he accidentally fell from an under-construction water tank of the project at Nawboicha in Lakhimpur district. The deceased worker was Nitu Bordoloi, a resident of Morigaon district, sources said.