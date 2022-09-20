Assam: Anti-Corruption Youth Power Demand Probe into LMCH Recruitment Anomalies

The Anti-Corruption Youth Power Assam has demanded a detailed probe into the alleged anomalies regarding the recruitment exams result declared recently for the Grade III and Grade IV posts of Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH).

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the Anti-Corruption Youth Power said, “The Assam Police is trying to diverge from the matter. Massive anomalies have taken placed in the recruitment process of the medical college. We demand a high-level inquiry into the matter at the earliest.”

The union also said that the state government and police have to find out the truth into the entire matter.

The union member said, “The principal is responsible for doubt in the minds of candidates in regard to the results. He should be suspended from his post.”

The union also said that a complaint was registered at the Lakhimpur Police Station on September 16 in connection to the case.

Allegations have also been leveled against the president of the Lakhimpur district Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit.

The Anti-Corruption Youth Power said, “The district president had written a letter to Assam Chief Minter Himanata Biswa Sarma for appointing BJP candidates for the posts. We also demand a probe against these appointed persons.”

Notably, the exams concerned were conducted on March 13 and the results were declared on September 13. After the declaration of the result, it was alleged that a candidate, appearing the exam at a centre set up in Dhemaji district, who submitted the OMR sheet almost blank, by answering only a few questions after the warning bell was rung, managed to become successful in the exam. Moreover, repeat of same roll number in different categories of jobs was also alleged.

Massive protests were held across Lakhimpur against the allegations of corruption in the recruitment process of various posts of the medical college.



