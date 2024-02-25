Assam: Anti-Erosion Scheme Worth Rs 75 Crore Launched in Dibrugarh

In a bid to save Assam's Dibrugarh district from erosion, a protection scheme worth Rs 75 crore was launched on Sunday.
The scheme was launched by Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan in the Mohanaghat area earlier today.
This scheme aims at protecting a stretch of 7 km long area from devastating erosion caused due to the Brahmaputra River.
Through NABARD’s Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA), two spurs worth Rs 24 crore and Rs 27 crore will be constructed along with Geo bags worth Rs 16 crore and Rs 9 crore.
Speaking on the matter, MLA Prasanta Phukan said, “We know that the Mohanaghat area has been facing erosion problem. Today, the work to prevent the erosion has been started near the 8 number spur (erosion control dikes). After the completion of the work, the threat perception from the erosion will be less”.
Dibrugarh has been facing the challenge of soil erosion due to change in course of the Brahmaputra in the upper stream. Earlier, the river current used to hit Dibrugarh's Rohmoria area but now it directly hitting the town.