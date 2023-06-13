Assam: Anurag Goel To Take Over As Chief Electoral Commissioner

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 13A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Assam hereby designates Shri Anurag Goel, IAS (AM: 1996) as the Chief Electoral Officer for the State of Assam with effect from the date he takes over charge and until further orders in place of Shri Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, IAS.