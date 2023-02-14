Tripura Polls: Sec 144 Imposed By Chief Electoral Officer

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the poll-bound state of Tripura by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) from 10 pm on February 13 to 6 am on February 17.

Addressing the media in a press briefing, CEO Kiran Gitte mentioned that stringent measures were being imposed in order to prevent any adverse law and order situation from arising with all signs pointing towards a hotly contested assembly election.

He said, “We have taken various steps to prevent any law and order issue. Before December around 100 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) arrived in Tripura. Before the declaration of election another 100 companies arrived, while after the January 18, a further 200 companies arrived here which we have deployed across Tripura. Along with that we have more than 20, 000 police and TSR deployed for security purposes across the state.”

Moreover, the Chief Electoral Officer mentioned that incidents of violence have come down in Tripura this year compared to 2018. He claimed that the number of such registered incidents of violence was around 309 in 2018; however, this time around Tripura officially logged only 100 cases of violent incidents so far till February 11.