Assam: APA Distributes Relief to Flood-Affected People of Mangaldoi

Assam Pharmaceuticals Association (APA), Guwahati distributed relief materials to the flood-affected people of Mangaldoi in Darrang district on Sunday.

Along with this, the team also organized a free health check up for the flood affected people of Keotpara village in Mangaldoi's Rangamati area.

The team offered health check up to around 300 people in the village with the help of medical teams comprising of five doctors, two nurses, two technicians and pharmacists. The team also provided free medicines to the people and checked their blood pressure and blood sugar.

In addition to this, the team provided drinking water, bleaching powders and phenyl to the flood-affected people.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with the Khalsa Centre Northeast, cooked food was also distributed among the villagers who were living in relief camps.

The APA has also given their sincere gratitude to the district office bearers of chemists and druggists of Mangaldoi for their coordination in arranging the camp.