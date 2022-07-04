Gang Of Car Lifters Busted In Guwahati, 6 Held

Guwahati police on Sunday night busted a gang of car lifters in Geetanagar area in the city.

Acting on information, the police conducted raids and apprehended two car lifters.

The duo has been identified as Debojit Bhattacharya and Deep Roy.

After investigation, four more car lifters were arrested on the same night.

According to sources, the gang was involved in selling stolen vehicles to Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states.

It may be noted that several cases had been lodged against them at Dispur, Panbazar, Geetanaagar police stations earlier.

In April this year, a team of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Jorabat OP of Basistha Police Station busted a six-member gang of car lifters and recovered a stolen Bolero pickup van from their possession.