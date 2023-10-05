Assam: APDCL Engineer Attacked, Injured While On Duty

An engineer of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) was attacked while on duty in Assam's Mariani on Thursday.
As per reports, the engineer was part of an APDCL team that had gone to Nakachari Morongial village in Mariani in the Jorhat district of Assam.
The APDCL team had visited the villageto carry out an operation against several accused after incidents of power theft were reported in the region.
However, a junior engineer, part of the team, was attacked by a group of locals in the village while on duty.
The victim of the attack was identified as one Nilotpal Barman. According to the information received, he was attacked by the villagers with sticks and machetes.
Meanwhile, following the incident, APDCL has filed a complaint at the Mariani Police Station.
The complaint mentioned one Suren Duwara as the leader of the mob that attacked the APDCL personnel.