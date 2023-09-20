Assam: Miscreants Thrash APDCL Workers in Goalpara; Loot Cash

In yet another shocking incident, a group of miscreants attacked four workers of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) in Assam’s Goalpara district and looted cash and mobile from them on Tuesday night.
According to sources, the incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Simlitola Police Station where the miscreants stopped the departmental vehicle in which the workers were travelling and looted Rs. 51,000 cash and two mobile phones from their possession.
In the attack, four APDCL workers sustained injuries. The workers have been identified as Lutfar Rahman, Jahedul Islam, Jahanur Alam and Rabiul Hussain.
The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Dhupdhara Power Electrical Sub-Division informed that the employees of the power department after completing the restoration work of power services that were disrupted at night were returning to the office when a group of youths stopped the departmental car and thrashed them in Simlitola, saying they were going to commit robberies.
Meanwhile, the power department and the victims have filed complaints in the Simlitola Police Station and so far four miscreants have been identified. The miscreants have been identified as Rafiqul Khan, Jaydev Das, Mridul Medhi anddistri Amitabh Medhi.
The top APDCL officials have demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.
The incident has caused a stir in the area raising safety concerns.