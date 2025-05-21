Assam Approves Concert Economy Policy; Mega Concert Planned in Guwahati This December

In a major push to boost the entertainment and tourism sectors, the Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved the much-anticipated "Concert Economy Policy." Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development during a press conference held in Dergaon, Golaghat, highlighting Assam’s intention to tap into the growing revenue potential of large-scale music events.

“In today’s cabinet, we have approved the concert economy policy which we had previously discussed during the state Budget session in the Assam Legislative Assembly,” CM Sarma said.

Drawing attention to the growing success of concerts in other Indian states, Sarma added, “There are many concerts going on in our neighbouring state, Meghalaya. Of late, there was a concert of Coldplay in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The state of Gujarat generated revenue of ₹600 crore from just one concert.”

As part of the new policy, the Assam government is set to organise a mega concert in Guwahati this December, aimed at putting the state on the national and international concert map.

“In December, there will be a mega concert in Guwahati, which will have healthy competition with our neighbouring state Meghalaya,” Sarma stated, acknowledging that Assam has so far lagged behind in building a concert-driven economy.

He also outlined future plans for expanding the concert infrastructure across the state: “Future venues for the concert economy will be in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. The companies that organise these concerts will be encouraged by the state government to choose these three cities.”

The move is expected to not only enhance Assam’s cultural prominence but also boost employment, tourism, and local economies through large-scale music and entertainment events.

The state government is optimistic that with the implementation of the policy, Assam will emerge as a competitive player in India’s growing entertainment economy.

