Congress Slams Assam Govt for "Unprecedented Debt Crisis" Under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing it of pushing Assam into an unprecedented debt crisis. Marking the completion of four years of the current government, the Congress branded it as the most “debt-ridden government” in the state’s history.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress spokesperson Rituparna Konwar cited Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data to allege that the state government has borrowed a staggering ₹1,26,202 crore over the past four years:

₹17,148.41 crore in 2021-22

₹30,510.80 crore in 2022-23

₹46,994.05 crore in 2023-24

₹31,549.05 crore in 2024-25

He further noted that an additional ₹2,000 crore has been borrowed in just the first two months of the ongoing fiscal year.

“This means the government has taken loans worth ₹86 crore every single day over the last 1,460 days,” Konwar said. “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is often hailed as a master administrator, has in fact burdened every citizen of Assam with nearly ₹34,000 in debt.”

The Congress also compared current borrowing trends with historical figures, pointing out that the total debt accrued over 69 years post-Independence until 2016 was ₹41,964 crore. The Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government added ₹47,745 crore during its five-year term, while under the present government, the total debt has reportedly skyrocketed to ₹1.78 lakh crore—pushing per capita debt beyond ₹48,000.

According to the Congress, nearly 64% of the total debt has come through market borrowings, which carry higher interest rates. Konwar warned that this debt burden would weigh heavily on future governments and could stifle the state’s financial freedom.

He concluded by stating that Assam’s debt has surged by over 101% between 2021 and 2025 alone, calling it a clear indicator of “economic mismanagement” under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership.

