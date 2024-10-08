Assam: Armed Assailants Open Fire on Businessman in Tezpur

Amid the festive fervour, a sensational incident of firing has caused a stir in Assam’s Tezpur.
According to sources, a three-member gang of armed assailants allegedly opened fire on a businessman in Tezpur’s Bhairav Nagar. The victim has been identified as Raju Das.
Following this, Raju, who was riding his bike met with an accident, resulting in an injury. He was immediately shifted to the Kanaklata Civil Hospital in Tezpur for medical treatment. Reportedly, Raju Das was the owner of a jewellery shop in the area.
Taking advantage of lapses in police vigilance, criminals are wreaking havoc in the locality with deadly weapons, turning it into a cause of concern.