Assam: Broad Daylight Firing Incident in Kokrajhar, CSP Agent Injured

A shocking firing incident occurred in broad daylight in the Shantipur locality under the Kazigaon police station area of Kokrajhar district. The incident targeted Safiqul Islam, an agent of a State Bank of India’s customer service point (CSP).
Eyewitnesses reported that two individuals wearing helmets entered the CSP while customers were present.
One customer recalled, “I had some doubt in my mind as I saw them earlier inside the market, but didn’t pay much interest, thinking they had come for shopping due to the nearby Durga Puja festivities.”
Suddenly, the situation escalated when one of the assailants opened fire on Safiqul, hitting him in the hand. He was left profusely bleeding as the miscreants attempted to escape.
Customers at the scene rushed to help Safiqul and managed to seize the motorcycle, bearing registration number AS16 L 5848, used by the attackers. Despite their efforts, the miscreants managed to flee the area with approximately Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.
Another eyewitness described how locals tried to apprehend the shooters but initially hesitated due to the gunfire. “While I made an attempt to stop them, I, along with some other people, started pelting stones from a distance. One of the stones hit one of the miscreants in the face, causing him to fall before he escaped,” he said. The second assailant fled towards the jungle.
Safiqul Islam is reportedly a resident of Barjan village under the Tamarhat police station in Dhubri district.
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects involved.