Assam: Arms & Ammunition Recovered At Badarpur Railway Station, 2 Held

Two persons were arrested by Government Railway Police (GRP) from Badarpur railway station along with arms and ammunition.

GRP personnel seized four 7.65mm pistols, eight magazines, 15 rounds of live ammunition from their possession.

"During checking the GRP personnel noticed that three persons were sitting under the under-construction overbridge and when the GRP personnel went to interrogate them, one among them ran away,” an official of GRP said.

"The GRP personnel immediately caught the other two persons. We have recovered four 7.65mm pistols, and 15 rounds of live ammunition in possession from them. They came from Bihar and during preliminary interrogation, they have revealed that their next destination was Agartala. Our investigation is on," he added.

The arrested individuals have been identified Suman Kumar and Bikash Kumar Tiwari.

Earlier on March 28, a huge cache of war-like items were recovered by troopers of Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

During the operation, the security forces recovered one AK-47 rifle with magazine, one 70mm DBBL gun along with 11 cartridges and one Bullet Proof Jacket.

The seized items were later handed over to the the Zokhawthar Police Department for further legal proceedings.

Also Read: Manipur: Little Girl Babysits Sister At School In Viral Photo, CM Reaches Out