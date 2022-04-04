Manipur: Little Girl Babysits Sister At School In Viral Photo, CM Reaches Out

A heart-wrenching photo of a little girl babysitting her younger sister inside a classroom in a remote village in Manipur has gone viral on social media.

The little girl, identified as Maningsiliu Pamei (11), was clicked sitting on the desk and cradling her baby sister while writing on her notebook. Her parents meanwhile were busy working on the fields.

Move by the powerful photograph, Manipur Minister Th. Biswajit Singh said he will personally take care of her education till she graduates.

"Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming and studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap,” he wrote on Twitter.