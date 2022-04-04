Manipur: Little Girl Babysits Sister At School In Viral Photo, CM Reaches Out

A heart-wrenching photo of a little girl babysitting her younger sister inside a classroom in a remote village in Manipur has gone viral on social media.
The little girl, identified as Maningsiliu Pamei (11), was clicked sitting on the desk and cradling her baby sister while writing on her notebook. Her parents meanwhile were busy working on the fields.
Move by the powerful photograph, Manipur Minister Th. Biswajit Singh said he will personally take care of her education till she graduates.
"Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming and studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap,” he wrote on Twitter.
“As soon I noticed this news on social media, we trace her family & asked them to bring her Imphal. Spoke to her family that I will personally take care of her education till she graduates. Proud of her dedication,” he added.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh also lauded the young girl and said he will extend support to her under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme.
"I have sent a team of Childline Service Tamenglong (CLST) to visit the family of the young girl who took the internet by storm today and discussed a way forward to extend help under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme. As an immediate relief, some rations including rice, dal, potatoes, oil, etc. have been provided by the Childline today,” he wrote in a Facebook post.
According to reports, Meiningsinliu family resides Tamenglong district in northern Manipur. She studies at Dailong primary school in the district.
Moreover, a student body also extended monetary help of Rs 10,000 to her family as token of love and appreciation.
