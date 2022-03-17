Assam: Arms, Ammunition Recovered From Passenger Bus

A cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from a passenger bus in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Thursday.

In a joint operation conducted with the Army, Assam police seized two factory-made .32 pistols, two magazines, and two sets of walkie talkie from a wooden apple box kept in a black colour bag.

Acting on specific information, the team had installed a Naka checking at the Khatkati area near Bokajan and intercepted the passenger bus

No arrests were made in connection to the case however. According to police, the owner of the bag had not boarded the bus.

The bus was heading towards Mon in Nagaland.

Earlier this month, a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

The recovered arms include two guns, four magazines, 16 hand grenades, 22 pressure bombs and several explosives.

The operation was a continued demonstration of synergy and coordination between Indian army and Assam Police.

