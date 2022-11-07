Assam: Army Jawan Killed, 8 Others Injured In Ambulance Accident

In a tragic incident, an army jawan lost his life while eight others were left injured in a road accident that took place in Assam’s Tamulpur district.

According to sources, the jawans were in an ambulance that lost control and skidded off road, crashing into a tree.

The incident was reported from Jamaguri area in the district.

Following the incident, the injured army jawans were rushed to nearby hospital for medical attention.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Prabin Tamang.

Meanwhile, local police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.