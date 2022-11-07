Assam

Assam: Army Jawan Killed, 8 Others Injured In Ambulance Accident

The incident was reported from Jamaguri area in the district.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Pratidin Time

In a tragic incident, an army jawan lost his life while eight others were left injured in a road accident that took place in Assam’s Tamulpur district. 

According to sources, the jawans were in an ambulance that lost control and skidded off road, crashing into a tree.

The incident was reported from Jamaguri area in the district. 

Following the incident, the injured army jawans were rushed to nearby hospital for medical attention. 

The deceased jawan has been identified as Prabin Tamang. 

Meanwhile, local police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Also Read
Delhi Excise Policy: Accused Businessman Offers To Disclose Facts Against Impunity
Assam
Ambulance accident
Army Jawan

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com