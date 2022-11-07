Delhi Excise Policy: Accused Businessman Offers To Disclose Facts Against Impunity

Businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused in the Delhi excise policy case on Monday said he is ready to make true disclosure voluntarily about his role in the case and agreed on an approver in the case.

He said, "I am ready to make a voluntary and true disclosure with respect to my role in the commission of the alleged offences. I have also cooperated in the investigation of the case by CBI and have made true statements before the Investigation officer. I have also made a confessional statement before the ACMM regarding facts and events pertaining to the commission of alleged offences".

Arora said, "I have seen CBI's application and it has been filed with the request of the grant of pardon to me as I am ready to voluntarily make a true and full disclosure of all the facts pertaining to this case as the same are within my knowledge."

"I request to be granted a pardon in this case. I have agreed without any pressure, undue influence or coaxing by CBI or any other. I am also ready to abide by all the terms and conditions which the court may impose upon me, added the Arora," Arora added.

No pressure, no threats by CBI or anyone else to do this, in response to Court's question, he said.

He sought to be tendered pardon on appropriate conditions, as he is ready to disclose all facts and circumstances with respect to this case as per his knowledge, Court took note.

Arora's counsel on Monday also moved an application for in-camera proceedings, saying that it is a sensitive matter and media should be kept out at this early stage. CBI does not oppose the application for in-camera proceedings. Court says it will pass the order on incamera later in the evening.

After taking note of the submissions/oath made by Dinesh Arora in the Court, Special Judge MK Nagpal on Monday deferred the matter for November 14 for

arguments regarding Arora's application for pardon. Court noted that he voluntarily requested pardon while agreeing to disclose true info about the case as per his knowledge, and this has been done without any pressure or undue influence by CBI or anyone else

The Court was hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea moved under 306 Crpc to make businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused, an approver/witness in the Delhi excise policy case.

A few days ago, the same court granted anticipatory bail to Dinesh Arora after CBI didn't oppose the bail plea in the case.