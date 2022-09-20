Assam: Army Jawan Shoots Self in Tezpur

In a tragic incident, an army jawan reportedly committed suicide in Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the jawan ended his life by shooting himself by a pistol.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Amrit Pal Singh, hailing from Punjab.

He was a soldier of the 4th Corps of the Indian Army.

However, the reason for which the jawan choose to end his life has not been known as of now.

Meanwhile, the incident has been reported to the police and an investigation has been launched.