Raijor Dal State Secretary Bhaben Handique Quits Party

Senior Raijor Dal leader and spokesperson Bhaben Handique on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the party penning a long post on social media.

Handique held the position of state secretary of the party. He was the convener of the party's leadership committee and its RTI cell.

The senior leader gave up his organizational responsibilities as well as general membership of the party.

In a long post on Facebook, Handique mentioned that his role in the party had become stagnant, leaving him frustrated for a long time.