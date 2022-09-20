Raijor Dal State Secretary Bhaben Handique Quits Party

Senior Raijor Dal leader and spokesperson Bhaben Handique on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the party penning a long post on social media.
Handique held the position of state secretary of the party. He was the convener of the party's leadership committee and its RTI cell.
The senior leader gave up his organizational responsibilities as well as general membership of the party.
In a long post on Facebook, Handique mentioned that his role in the party had become stagnant, leaving him frustrated for a long time.
He wrote, “I am not able to continue like this anymore. For the last few months I have been under a lot of mental stress. I lost my way around and nothing new was happening in my life.”
“After months of carrying on like that, I have been left with very low levels of self-confidence. We have a responsibility towards the people and at times, we have turned our backs to them,” wrote Handique.
The leader also mentioned that he had thought about this decision for a long time, however, it never came to fruition. This time though, his decision will remain final, he said.