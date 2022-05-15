Assam: Around 25,000 Affected Due To Floods, 3 Killed

Around 25,000 people across six districts in Assam were affected by artificial floods triggered by heavy rain this year.

Moreover, three people including a woman died in landslide incidents in Haflong area in Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

Following incessant rains, the water of several rivers are gradually increasing and the water in Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark.

Neighbouring states including Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh also witnessed heavy rains, resulting in massive floods.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), till May 14, a total of 24,681 people in 94 villages in six districts - Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) were affected in the first spell of flood.

The flood waters have also submerged 1732.72 hectares of cropland in the flood hit districts.

In Cachar district alone, over 21,000 people were affected. The Army, para-military forces, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services on Saturday had rescued 2,150 people from flood-hit areas of Cachar district.

Several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals were damaged in Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon districts.

