Assam Police Foil Child Marriage Bid In Nagaon, Minor Girl Rescued

Assam police along with district Childline foiled a child marriage bid to marry off a minor at Batadrava in Nagaon district on Saturday.

As per reports, the marriage between the minor girl and the boy was fixed by their families secretly. Upon receiving information, a team of Nagaon police along with district Childline reached the sport and took custody of the minor girl after a brief chase.

The boy (groom) however managed to flee from the spot. The incident was reported at Bherbheri village.

The rescued minor girl was later handed over to the Childline.

While the minor girl is a resident of of Sonari village under Dhing constituency, the boy is a localite from Bherbheri village under Batadrava constituency.

