Assam: Arrested Drug Mafia Injured in Police Firing

A few hours after the three drugs mafias were arrested following the seizure of a huge consignment of illicit drugs in Silchar, Assam Police resorted to firing at one of them after he attempted to flee from their clutches on Tuesday.
The drug mafia sustained injuries in the police firing and was admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment, sources informed.
One of the police officials said, "We took them to a location to further carry out the operation that may lead us to crucial information. After reaching the location, the peddler attempted to flee from our clutches for which we had to resort to firing at his leg to apprehend him."
"The drug mafia injured in the police firing is Manowar Hussain and is currently receiving treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital," he informed.
Notably, the injured drug peddler was arrested along with two others during a joint operation carried out by Cachar Police and Special Task Force (STF) today at midnight in Silchar.
During the joint operation under the supervision of STF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Partha Sarathi Mahanta, 2.5 kg of Heroin and one lakh yaba tablets were seized from a vehicle heading to Silchar from Mizoram.
The police arrested three peddlers in connection with the seizure. They were identified as Manowar Hussain, Sadar Uddin and Afsar Alam.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts made by STF and police in seizing the huge consignment of illicit drugs.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “In the midnight today, STF and @cacharpolice jointly intercepted a vehicle which was coming from a neighbouring state and seized 2.5 kg Heroin and 1 lakh Yaba tablets in Silchar. Also apprehended three accused. Commendable work @assampolice. Keep it up.”