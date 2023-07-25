Assam: Huge Consignment of Illicit Drugs Worth Rs 45 Cr Seized in Silchar

A huge consignment of Heroin and yaba tablets worth Rs. 45 crore were seized from a vehicle during a joint operation in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday.
The Special Task Force (STF) and Cachar Police carried out a joint operation at Ramnagar bypass in Silchar under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and intercepted a vehicle carrying the illicit drugs.
The vehicle was en route Silchar from Mizoram when it was intercepted by the STF and Cachar Police.
During the operation, Heroin weighing 2.5 kg and one lakh yaba tablets were seized from the vehicle. The estimated amount of the seized drugs is Rs. 45 crore.
Meanwhile, the police arrested three drug peddlers in connection with the seizure. The arrestees have been identified as Manowar Hussain, Sadar Uddin and Afsar Alam.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts made by STF and police in seizing the huge consignment of illicit drugs.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “In the midnight today, STF and @cacharpolice jointly intercepted a vehicle which was coming from a neighbouring state and seized 2.5 kg Heroin and 1 lakh Yaba tablets in Silchar. Also apprehended three accused. Commendable work @assampolice. Keep it up.”