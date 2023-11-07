APCC Issues Show Cause Notice to Goalpara MLA for Making Hateful Remarks Against Hindus

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to its Goalpara MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah for delivering a highly hateful comment against the Hindu Priests including Namgharias of the state, of late.
This comes after an FIR was lodged today with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone by a resident from Guwahati’s Bhetapara locality earlier today.
In the FIR, the resident wrote, “The MLA has deliberately maliciously made this speech and the same has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus. Further on account of this speech, the MLA has promoted enmity between Hindus and Muslims and his acts are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between Hindus and Muslims and the same is likely to disturb public tranquility. This was telecast throughout Assam including in Guwahati and religious sentiments were fomented through Assam and beyond.”
Notably, on the November 4, 2023, at a public meeting held in Goalpara district, Aftab Uddin Mollah delivered a highly obnoxious comment in his speech about the Priests, Namgharias, Saints which has been strongly reacted by the people of Assam.
APCC’s chief Bhupen Kumar Borah then issued a show cause notice which states, “Being a secular Democratic Political Party, the Indian National Congress is totally against the works of spreading hatred and religious and communal poisonous comments. Rather, Indian National Congress has been persistently working to spread the message of unity, integrity and social harmonious consciousness amongst the people of the Country amidst diversity,”
Further, the state unit also claimed that the principle and perspective of the Indian National Congress, is never against Saints, Priests, Peers, Maulanas or Namgharias and Congress has always revealed due respect to them.
"I am extremely unhappy and ask you to withdraw your statement and seek a public apology in front of the Media immediately," stated Bhupen Borah in the notice.