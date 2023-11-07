APCC Issues Show Cause Notice to Goalpara MLA for Making Hateful Remarks Against Hindus

In the FIR, the resident wrote, “The MLA has deliberately maliciously made this speech and the same has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus. Further on account of this speech, the MLA has promoted enmity between Hindus and Muslims and his acts are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between Hindus and Muslims and the same is likely to disturb public tranquility. This was telecast throughout Assam including in Guwahati and religious sentiments were fomented through Assam and beyond.”