Assam Artisan among 1,800 Special Guests invited to Attend I-Day at Red Fort

Guwahati’s pottery artist Mahananda Kumar is among the 1,800 special guests from across the country who will be attending the 77th Independence celebrations at Red Fort this year in New Delhi.
According to the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Khadi Artisans and artisans from 18 diverse trades are being invited to attend the Independence Day celebrations.
Government of India has invited them for the National Flag hoisting ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to listen to his address to the Nation on the occasion.
Ministry of MSME has invited 50 Khadi artisans and 62 artisans (Vishwakarmas) from 18 diverse trades, along with their spouse from all over the country to participate in the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi this year.
After attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by the Prime Minister of India at the Red Fort, New Delhi, on August 15, 2023, they will join the celebration at the residence of Union Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Narayan Rane.
The initiative to invite Khadi artisans and Vishwakarmas from across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the Government to pay deepest gratitude for their contribution in the nation building.