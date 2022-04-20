Assam-Arunachal Border Row: District Level Committees to Conduct Survey in Disputed Areas

The second CM-level meeting of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh held today at Koinadhara State Guest House has decided to form district-level committees in both the states to resolve the border issue in a time-bound manner.

Assam Minister Atul Bora who was also present at the meeting said that today’s meeting is very important and historical. After Assam and Meghalaya, now the border dispute of Assam-Arunachal will be solved.

“Today’s meeting was held by assimilating 123 villages. 12 regional committees will be formed within 10-12 days. The district committees will undertake joint surveys in the disputed areas to find tangible solutions to the long pending issue based on historical perspective, ethnicity, contiguity, people’s will and administrative convenience of both the states,” said Atul Bora.

However, the terms of reference of the committees have also been finalized in the meeting.

Notably, Arunachal has encroached Assam’s land in 6 districts. A total of 8395.25 hectares of land are under the encroachment of Arunachal.

The districts in which Arunachal has encroached on Assam’s land are Sonitpur 1.08 hectare, Biswanath 4751 hectare, Lakhimpur 1975.41 hectare, Dhemaji 1055.74 hectare, Dibrugarh 10 hectare and Charaideo 602.01 hectare.

Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officials from both the states were also present in the meeting.

