Kerala Police Arrest Assam Man for Allegedly Killing his Wife

Assam man arrested by Kerala Police for allegedly killing his wife in the southern state, said an officer on Wednesday. The man hails from Nagaon district in Assam.

The Kerala Police team nabbed the accused with the help of Juria Police in Nagaon district, the officer said.



The couple, both hailing from Nagaon district, were staying in Perumbur area of Kerala where the man worked, reported PTI.



He allegedly killed his wife in their rented house on April 1 and fled to his native Chatiyan village.



Investigating the crime, Kerala Police traced the man to his village and with help of Juria Police and arrested him on Tuesday, police said, the report stated.



The accused will be taken to Kerala for further investigation, they added.

Also Read: GMC Releases Helpline Number for Assistance During Monsoon