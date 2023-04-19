Assam-Arunachal Border Row: MoU to be Signed in New Delhi on April 20

In a bid to resolve the long-pending border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the two states in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.

This was approved during the weekly Assam cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

A slew of decisions pertaining to new City Gas Distribution project, 8 mega industrial projects, Govt appointment for sports achievers, pension for Loktantra Senanis, etc. were taken during the cabinet meeting today. The key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting today are:

* JVC for City Gas Distribution

A Joint Venture Company (JVC) with Oil India Limited to be set up for City Gas Distribution (CGD) project and equity investment by Assam Gas Company Ltd with a shareholding of 51%

CGD networks will boost the availability of natural gas as fuel and spur economic activity in allotted districts - Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Darrang, Udalguri and Sonitpur

The project will also help create new infrastructure in the allotted geographical areas along with generation of around 150 direct and 1500 indirect employment opportunities

* MoUs for 8 Mega Projects

Investment of Rs 8,201 crores for proposals of 8 Mega Projects to be set up with 8 companies

MoUs with the companies will be signed on 9 May 2023

These mega projects are expected to generate around 6,100 employment opportunities

* Honouring Loktantra Senanis

Monthly pension of 15,000 to be given to Loktantra Senanis, who participated in the movement for restoration of Democracy during the Emergency era

Approval to inclusion of more Loktantra Senanis after due diligence and approval of Hon'ble Chief Minister in future

This pension shall also be extended to widows and unmarried daughters of Loktantra Senanis, as the case may be

This has been done to honour the sacrifices of Loktantra Senanis and to alleviate their untold sufferings that have adversely affected livelihood of their family members

* Rewarding Medal Winners

To encourage the youth to pursue sports and recognize achievements of sportspersons who have brought laurels to the State, 10 medal winners of 36th National Games, 2022 held in Gujarat, to be appointed in Class III posts under the Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare as per the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam 2017-2018

The medal winners are:

Ananya Saikia (Silver,Bronze), Adinita Kakati (Silver), Ankushita Boro (Gold), Chayanika Gogoi (Silver-2), Sanma Brahma (Silver), Rongila Daimary (Silver), Bikram Changmai (Silver-2), Dipankar Sarmah (Bronze), Bangita Hazarika (Silver, Bronze) and Ananda Kumar Narzary (Gold, Bronze)