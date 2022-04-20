Assam-Arunachal CMs To Meet Today to Resolve Border Dispute

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu will meet on Wednesday to discuss the border issue. Both the chief ministers will hold a meeting at Koinadhara state guest house to bring a permanent solution to the age-old inter-state boundary dispute between the two states.

Hinting about the meeting, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that he along with Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma was committed for a permanent solution to all existing boundary issues.

The Arunachal Pradesh CM also urged the people of Lower Siang district to accept the decision of the state government on demarcation of its administrative boundary with East Siang and its permanent headquarters at Siji.

Khandu said that Lower Siang was created way back in the year 2013 along with Namsai, Kra Dadi and Siang but couldn’t be developed at par like other parts of the state due to many issues including boundary disputes.

