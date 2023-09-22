Assam: 3 Arunachal Women Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 3 Cr in Naharkatia

Continuing the war against drugs, the Assam Police on Friday seized Heroin worth Rs. 3 crores during a joint operation in Assam’s Naharkatia.
The Naharkatia Police and Joypur Police conducted an operation at Joypur under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Naba Bora where they recovered 29 soap boxes containing Heroin from a four-wheeler, sources said.
According to the information received, three women hailing from Arunachal Pradesh smuggled the illicit drugs from Dimapur in Nagaland by train and were on their way to their native state with the drugs in a WagonR car, bearing the registration number AS06 AJ 5275, from Duliajan Railway Station when the police intercepted the four-wheeler near Joypur Rainforest Gate.
The operation resulted in the seizure of 29 soap boxes containing 348 grams of Heroin. The market value of the seized drugs is suspected to be Rs. 3 crores.
Meanwhile, the police have arrested the three women along with the driver of the vehicle and registered a case no. 56/23 at Joypur Police Station under the 21(C)/29 NDPS Act of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the seizure.