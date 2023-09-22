Assam: 3 Arunachal Women Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 3 Cr in Naharkatia

Continuing the war against drugs, the Assam Police on Friday seized Heroin worth Rs. 3 crores during a joint operation in Assam’s Naharkatia.

The Naharkatia Police and Joypur Police conducted an operation at Joypur under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Naba Bora where they recovered 29 soap boxes containing Heroin from a four-wheeler, sources said.