Assam: Illicit Arunachali Liquor Worth Rs 40 Lakhs Seized, 2 Held

A large consignment of illicit Arunachal-made liquor was seized during an operation by Assam Police on Monday as they busted an interstate liquor smuggling racket. Officials informed that the total seizure was worth just under 40 lakhs.
As per initial reports, local police in Biswanath district’s Behali and Sonitpur district’s Borang in Assam carried out an operation against illegal liquor smuggling during which the consignment was seized. Moreover, police also detained two people in connection with the seizure.
Officials informed that a truck bearing Manipur registration was intercepted and upon searching it, the illicit liquor was found and seized. The truck had registration numbers ‘MN 03 T1 1401’.
Police said that they had asked the truck to stop; however, it did not and tried to flee from the spot. Cops then chased the truck for a long while and were able to intercept it at Boginadi in Assam’s Lakhimpur.
Meanwhile, the officials have taken the driver of the truck and the co-pilot into custody on charges of smuggling. The identity of the driver was established as Leu Singh, while the co-pilot was identified as Dinku Singh.
Police officials further mentioned that as many as 929 cartons packed with Arunachal-made liquor were being smuggled hidden alongside bags of cement and bricks. However, thorough checking revealed the alcohol cartons.
Moreover, the entire seizure was estimated to be worth around Rs 37 lakhs by the police.
Earlier on January 21, a huge quantity of wine brought in illegally from Arunachal Pradesh was seized and one person was detained in connection with it in an operation by the Excise Department in Rangapara in Assam’s Sonitpur district.
Notably, the Rangapara Excise Department conducted raids at various regions of Chariduar. The raids were conducted against illegal wine being transported into the state from Arunachal Pradesh.
One man, identified as Angshuman Das was held by the authorities in connection with the bust. He was reportedly bringing in the wine from Bhalukpong in Arunachal to Tezpur when he was caught.