Assam: Illicit Arunachali Liquor Worth Rs 40 Lakhs Seized, 2 Held

A large consignment of illicit Arunachal-made liquor was seized during an operation by Assam Police on Monday as they busted an interstate liquor smuggling racket. Officials informed that the total seizure was worth just under 40 lakhs.

As per initial reports, local police in Biswanath district’s Behali and Sonitpur district’s Borang in Assam carried out an operation against illegal liquor smuggling during which the consignment was seized. Moreover, police also detained two people in connection with the seizure.

Officials informed that a truck bearing Manipur registration was intercepted and upon searching it, the illicit liquor was found and seized. The truck had registration numbers ‘MN 03 T1 1401’.

Police said that they had asked the truck to stop; however, it did not and tried to flee from the spot. Cops then chased the truck for a long while and were able to intercept it at Boginadi in Assam’s Lakhimpur.

Meanwhile, the officials have taken the driver of the truck and the co-pilot into custody on charges of smuggling. The identity of the driver was established as Leu Singh, while the co-pilot was identified as Dinku Singh.