Excise Dept Detain 1, Seize Wine Consignment Brought From Arunachal

In an operation by the Excise Department at Rangapara in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday, huge quantities of wine brought in illegally from Arunachal Pradesh were seized. One person was also detained in connection with it.

Notably, the Rangapara Excise Department conducted raids at various regions of Chariduar. The raids were conducted against illegal wine being transported into the state from Arunachal Pradesh.

One man, identified as Angshuman Das was held by the authorities in connection with the bust. He was reportedly bringing in the wine from Bhalukpong in Arunachal to Tezpur when he was caught.

Apart from huge quantities of wine, the authorities also recovered his vehicle, a Hero Glamour bike bearing registration numbers AS 12 H 3569, in which he was transporting the wine.