Assam: Arunachali Miscreants Attack Locals in Lakhimpur

Situation turns violent at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Lakhimpur district after miscreants attack residents of Dulong forest range.

According to reports, a 40 member team of miscreants of Arunachal attacked many people of Dulong.

Around 12 local residents of the area have been injured in the incident.

The miscreants used many sharp weapons including rods to attack the people.

However, further details into the incident are awaited.

This incident comes to light while the nation is celebrating 75 years of independence.