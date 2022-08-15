PM Modi Greets Nation on 76th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted citizens of the country on India's 76th Independence Day.
Taking to twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!”
Tonight marks the seven and half decades of freedom for the people of India when on August 15, 1947 the country broke itself from the shackles of Colonial Rule. The proud Nation is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking the 76th year of Independence. The whole country has been gripped by patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country by different ministries of Government of India, various state governments and Union Territories, the Armed Forces and general public alike to mark this momentous occasion.
This Mahotsav (or the grand celebration) is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
As part of the Mahotsav or grand celebration, several events and campaigns have been organised for over the last 75 weeks to celebrate independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.
The government is also celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.