Assam: ASDMA Activates Toll-Free Helplines After Quake; Minor Damages Reported

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck various parts of Assam on Sunday at 4:41 pm, with its epicenter near Udalguri at a depth of 5 km (Latitude: 26.78 N, Longitude: 92.33 E), according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD.

Following the tremor, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued an urgent appeal to residents to report any damage or loss immediately. Toll-free numbers have been activated for reporting: 1079 / 1070 / 9401044617 (State Emergency Management Centre) and 1077 (District Emergency Management Centre).

A preliminary damage report has also been issued by the authorities:

Biswanath: Minor wall cracks reported in a few houses in Biswanath and Gohpur revenue circles. No casualties or injuries reported.

Darrang: Non-structural damage such as broken glass windows and false ceilings observed at Vishal Mega Mart, Kharupetia town. No casualties or injuries.

Hojai: Minor cracks observed in walls of buildings at Amlipukhuri village. Cracks are on both interior and exterior structures.

Nalbari: Partial damage to the ceiling of a community hall located inside a Namghar premise at Kendukuchi village. No casualties or injuries.

Sonitpur: One pucca house partially damaged in Balishiha Gaon, Dhekiajuli, and one storehouse plus one pucca house partially damaged in Chariduar revenue circle. No casualties or injuries.

Udalguri: Two girls injured due to a collapsed ceiling at Danda Saharia Girls’ Hostel. A roof collapse was also reported in a house at Amguri under Kalaigaon revenue circle; verification is ongoing.

Authorities have confirmed that there are no fatalities reported so far. The situation is being monitored closely, and teams from local disaster management units are assessing the damage.

