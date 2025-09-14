Back-to-Back Quakes Shake Assam on Sunday Evening

The Assam state was disturbed during the night on Sunday by a severe earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, whose epicentre was located in Udalguri district. The earthquake, at 4:41 PM, was quickly followed by three minor aftershocks in the Udalguri and Sonitpur districts of 3.1, 2.9, and 2.7 magnitudes between 4:58 PM and 6:11 PM, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to early reports, the tremors lasted longer in Guwahati and its surroundings, sending brief panic among the population.

The NCS reported that the epicentre of the central earthquake was only 5 km deep, at 26.78°N latitude and 92.33°E longitude.

Meanwhile, residents of the city of Guwahati reported that they felt their homes shaking and rushed out into the open in fear for safety.

While there were no reported casualties soon after the earthquake, ASDMA sources warned that there could be damage to some buildings from the intensity and depth of the quake.

